See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AbbVie

August 15, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 74 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Existing +15,369-$2,292
Westover Capital Advisors LLC Existing -18-$235
CI Investments Inc. Existing +10,913-$1,745
Monetary Management Group Inc. Existing -5,725-$2,004
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing -82,659-$65,188
Invesco Ltd. Existing -1,470,727-$397,618
Blackhill Capital Inc. Existing -2,400-$6,810
Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Existing +198-$44
Capital Analysts LLC Existing -108-$136
Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Existing -10-$31
Oak Associates Ltd. OH Existing UNCH-$365
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Existing -117-$795
BSW Wealth Partners Existing -690-$337
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Existing -30,645-$51,626
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing +1,469+$105
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. NEW +4,374+$589
Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Existing -135,373-$45,632
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing +803,764+$37,374
Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Existing -558-$425
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +807-$764
Stableford Capital II LLC NEW +6,157+$932
OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Existing UNCH-$47
Huntington National Bank Existing -42,001-$21,019
Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Existing +6-$44
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing +134,425-$65,214
Inceptionr LLC Existing -1,675-$471
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing -36,127-$8,267
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Existing -4,767-$3,006
V Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -907-$503
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing -961,754-$328,741
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing +41,628-$29,590
Miramar Capital LLC Existing -1,006-$2,952
TradeLink Capital LLC NEW +1,600+$216
Delta Capital Management LLC Existing -220-$292
Trexquant Investment LP NEW +177,439+$23,906
Aggregate Change: -1,909,974-$1,233,823

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 24 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,225 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,903,147 shares in the aggregate, from 259,594,801 up to 263,497,948 for a share count increase of approximately 1.50%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 22,797,052
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 20,003,255
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 7,732,933
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
