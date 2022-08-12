Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AbbVie

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 66 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Korea Investment CORP Existing +136,988+$8,456
Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$73
Prudential PLC Existing +26,714+$3,374
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing +2,720-$9,637
MayTech Global Investments LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Beck Capital Management LLC Existing -1,464-$494
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Existing -45-$86
BBR Partners LLC Existing -500-$570
Lcnb Corp Existing +569+$22
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Existing -5,580-$1,419
Main Street Research LLC Existing +76-$90
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Existing -323,790-$85,268
Pacific Center for Financial Services Existing +1,063+$150
Financial Partners Group Inc Existing +6-$11
Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,148+$154
DRW Securities LLC Existing -5,756-$956
Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Existing -167-$181
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing -284-$203
Financial Advocates Investment Management Existing +3,166+$217
Corient Capital Partners LLC Existing +191-$829
Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Existing +528+$67
ELCO Management Co. LLC Existing -130-$185
Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC NEW +10,690+$2
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Existing +293-$167
Greenleaf Trust Existing +13,604+$1,591
Rathbones Group PLC Existing -557-$991
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing +8,439+$1,126
Aggregate Change: -132,078-$86,005

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,046 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,507,035 shares in the aggregate, from 302,603,619 up to 304,110,654 for a share count increase of approximately 0.50%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 56,110,635
2.Franklin Resources Inc. 12,821,735
3.UBS Group AG 9,752,330
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

