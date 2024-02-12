News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AbbVie

February 12, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,551+$266
Moreno Evelyn V Existing -51+$20
Allstate Corp Existing -316-$12
Balboa Wealth Partners Existing -512-$38
1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -285+$1
WBI Investments LLC NEW +10,958+$1,698
Banco de Sabadell S.A Existing -614-$89
Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Existing +376+$81
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing -157+$53
Frazier Financial Advisors LLC NEW +18,061+$2,799
Tidemark LLC NEW +593+$92
Opus Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$246
Union Savings Bank Existing +215+$66
Beaton Management Co. Inc. Existing -65+$54
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +304+$80
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Existing +79,267+$29,026
Delta Asset Management LLC TN Existing -954+$92
Oxler Private Wealth LLC Existing -12,788-$1,887
Fidelity National Financial Inc. Existing UNCH+$1,715
Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Existing -125-$9
Alpha Family Trust Existing +525+$104
Financial Advisors Network Inc. Existing +1,044+$172
Tillman Hartley LLC Existing UNCH+$28
Barry Investment Advisors LLC Existing -7+$11
JPL Wealth Management LLC NEW +15,713+$2,435
Central Valley Advisors LLC NEW +2,113+$327
Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Existing +100+$22
Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Existing -918-$71
King Luther Capital Management Corp Existing -12,111+$3,663
Intech Investment Management LLC Existing +59,718+$12,414
Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Existing -157+$70
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP NEW +839,739+$130,134
Aggregate Change: +1,001,217+$183,563

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 14 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Cohen Lawrence B, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ABBV common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,666 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 11,343,773 shares in the aggregate, from 218,838,477 up to 230,182,250 for a share count increase of approximately 5.18%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 24,451,975
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 22,104,491
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 8,422,613
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

