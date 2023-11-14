News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AbbVie

November 14, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 88 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Existing -3,705-$365
Eisler Capital UK Ltd. NEW -48,635-$7,249
Private Capital Advisors Inc. Existing -73+$437
Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Existing -265+$164
Providence Capital Advisors LLC Existing +106+$247
GSB Wealth Management LLC Existing +71+$88
Allstate Corp Existing UNCH+$89
Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Existing +106+$61
Nicholas Company Inc. Existing -250+$793
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing -3,161-$400
Natixis Advisors L.P. Existing +273,282+$49,786
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Existing -71+$439
Hollencrest Capital Management Existing UNCH+$94
Security National Bank of SO Dak Existing +195+$255
Certified Advisory Corp Existing -8+$104
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Existing -139,056-$18,467
Tacita Capital Inc Existing UNCH+$7
Covestor Ltd Existing -165-$2
Addison Capital Co Existing -158+$84
EPG Wealth Management LLC Existing +197+$132
Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Existing -265+$164
Asset Dedication LLC Existing +1,120+$344
Waycross Partners LLC Existing +4,653+$2,271
West Michigan Advisors LLC Existing +115+$150
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Existing +8,593+$1,793
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Existing +2,471+$523
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Existing -25,049+$11,380
Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Existing -6,243+$188
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Existing +15,578+$4,772
Personal CFO Solutions LLC Existing +485+$156
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +25,813+$5,175
AlphaCore Capital LLC Existing +306+$314
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -4,190+$1,697
Syntax Advisors LLC Existing -109+$7
FineMark National Bank & Trust Existing UNCH+$1,178
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,348+$83
Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Existing -91+$51
Advent Capital Management DE Existing UNCH+$286
Gallacher Capital Management LLC Existing +465+$100
Aggregate Change: +100,714+$56,929

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 17 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Algert Global LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ABBV common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,864 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,671,325 shares in the aggregate, from 249,414,195 up to 254,085,520 for a share count increase of approximately 1.87%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 22,749,560
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 20,356,072
3.UBS Group AG 10,559,985
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 PAYA Videos
 AXSM market cap history
 Funds Holding VAW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.