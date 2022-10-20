See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Abbott Laboratories

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$43
Capital Insight Partners LLC Existing -2,635-$314
Tsfg LLC Existing +5,130-$501
Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Existing UNCH-$36
First Affirmative Financial Network Existing +298-$19
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Existing UNCH-$49
ARGI Investment Services LLC Existing +988-$3
Monarch Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,524-$1,013
Ellsworth Advisors LLC Existing +503-$334
Crew Capital Management Ltd. Existing UNCH-$52
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Existing UNCH-$35
Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Existing UNCH-$18
Barton Investment Management Existing UNCH-$118
Nikulski Financial Inc. Existing +365-$38
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Existing -46-$150
Aggregate Change: +2,079-$2,723

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing ABT positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 3 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABT at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,006 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABT shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 12,437 shares in the aggregate, from 20,671,985 up to 20,684,422 for a share count increase of approximately 0.06%. The overall top three funds holding ABT on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of ABT Held
1.Mackenzie Financial Corp 1,042,741
2.Bartlett & Co. LLC 1,033,202
3.Nordea Investment Management AB 887,043
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT).

