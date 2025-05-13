See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds WMT

Markets
May 13, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in WMT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Horan Securities Inc. Existing -1,933-$193
CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing -706-$190
Brown Financial Advisors Existing +3,255+$231
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Existing -41,680-$14,659
Lathrop Investment Management Co. Existing -24,904-$2,977
Owen LaRue LLC Existing +3,639+$218
Americana Partners LLC Existing +1,064-$849
QTR Family Wealth LLC NEW +10,951+$961
Cahill Wealth Management LLC Existing -474-$50
Liberty Wealth Management LLC Existing -127-$27
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Existing +181-$16
Providence First Trust Co Existing +20,369+$1,788
Quantinno Capital Management LP Existing +210,798+$16,630
Aggregate Change: +180,433+$867

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing WMT positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Pinnbrook Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited WMT common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the WMT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held WMT at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,507 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of WMT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for WMT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,515,199 shares in the aggregate, from 1,206,955,335 up to 1,221,470,534 for a share count increase of approximately 1.20%. The overall top three funds holding WMT on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of WMT Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 425,961,042
2.BlackRock Inc. 340,501,876
3.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 33,292,749
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WMT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

