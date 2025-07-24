See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds WFC

Markets
July 24, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in WFC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
DMC Group LLC Existing -3,097-$118
BankPlus Trust Department Existing -528-$34
Bellevue Asset Management LLC Existing +2+$4
First Financial Group Corp Existing -697-$18
Canopy Partners LLC Existing +138+$66
High Note Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$9
SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +4,921+$436
West Paces Advisors Inc. Existing -70+$17
Family Legacy Inc. Existing UNCH+$106
Cohen Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$118
WoodTrust Financial Corp Existing -694+$324
Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Existing -229+$35
Aggregate Change: -254+$945

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing WFC positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the WFC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held WFC at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,837 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of WFC shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for WFC. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 990,788 shares in the aggregate, from 42,225,961 up to 43,216,749 for a share count increase of approximately 2.35%. The overall top three funds holding WFC on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of WFC Held
1.Canoe Financial LP 3,394,260
2.Truist Financial Corp 2,362,659
3.UniSuper Management Pty Ltd 1,850,022
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WFC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC).

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
