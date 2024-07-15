News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VTI

July 15, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Existing UNCH+$95
Strategic Advisors LLC Existing -150-$31
Worth Asset Management LLC Existing -500-$102
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Existing -11+$2
Carlson Capital Management Existing +4,979+$2,417
Ellenbecker Investment Group Existing -13+$4
Buffington Mohr McNeal Existing -10+$6
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing -87+$81
Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$109
Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$1
Prentice Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,223+$2,109
Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Existing +14,487+$5,496
Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Existing -242+$71
Zeit Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$14
Mendota Financial Group LLC Existing -50-$5
Cambridge Advisors Inc. Existing -555+$147
Capital Planning LLC Existing UNCH+$18
CRA Financial Services LLC Existing -258-$37
McLean Asset Management Corp Existing +25+$271
Aggregate Change: +19,838+$10,666

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing VTI positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 10 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTI at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 323 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTI shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTI. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 372,488 shares in the aggregate, from 5,988,738 up to 6,361,226 for a share count increase of approximately 6.22%. The overall top three funds holding VTI on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of VTI Held
1.Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC 642,752
2.Beacon Wealthcare LLC 453,523
3.Symmetry Partners LLC 330,846
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

