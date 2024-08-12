News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VOO

August 12, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

August 12, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 31 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VOO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Select Asset Management & Trust Existing +75+$82
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing -19,816+$11,323
MAI Capital Management Existing +3,376+$3,153
Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -460-$122
Heritage Trust Co Existing -100+$132
Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Existing UNCH+$13
Avalon Trust Co Existing -450-$207
Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Existing -5,450-$2,047
Allie Family Office LLC Existing UNCH+$207
Ethos Financial Group LLC Existing +69+$46
Plante Moran Financial Advisors LLC Existing +79,256+$57,492
SpiderRock Advisors LLC Existing -7,108-$3,030
Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Existing -24$UNCH
Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Existing -32-$14
JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd NEW +4,710+$2,356
Aggregate Change: +54,046+$69,384

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing VOO positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VOO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VOO at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,205 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VOO shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VOO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 7,215,894 shares in the aggregate, from 134,551,250 up to 141,767,144 for a share count increase of approximately 5.36%. The overall top three funds holding VOO on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of VOO Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 23,105,510
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 12,542,242
3.Strategic Financial Concepts LLC 7,252,393
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VOO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

