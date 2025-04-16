See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VO

Markets
April 16, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 32 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Existing -800-$227
RTD Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +15,992+$4,136
New Century Financial Group LLC Existing +497+$63
CVA Family Office LLC Existing +1-$1
Powers Advisory Group LLC Existing +783+$195
Sound Stewardship LLC Existing -21-$10
Everhart Financial Group Inc. Existing -166-$72
Marshall Financial Group LLC Existing +3-$11
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Existing -721-$368
Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -863-$307
Randolph Co Inc Existing -69-$42
Bar Harbor Wealth Management Existing -57-$81
Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +202-$11
Schoolcraft Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$25
Bensler LLC Existing +65+$12
Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Centurion Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Aggregate Change: +14,846+$3,251

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing VO positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VO at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 877 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VO shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 160,644 shares in the aggregate, from 6,372,148 up to 6,532,792 for a share count increase of approximately 2.52%. The overall top three funds holding VO on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of VO Held
1.MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB 516,860
2.Fifth Third Bancorp 433,459
3.Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE 404,194
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO).

Also see:

