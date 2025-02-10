News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VNQ

February 10, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VNQ) was held by 8 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VNQ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Efficient Advisors LLC Existing +2,465-$3,940
Frontier Asset Management LLC Existing -14,589-$1,757
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Existing +2,285+$110
Fairfield University Existing +1,962-$1,522
NBT Bank N A NY Existing -360-$206
Simplicity Wealth LLC Existing -8,559-$879
Mount Lucas Management LP Existing +73-$111
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Existing +1,035+$74
Aggregate Change: -15,688-$8,231

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing VNQ positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 3 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VNQ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VNQ at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,677 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VNQ shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VNQ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,766,665 shares in the aggregate, from 73,463,736 down to 69,697,071 for a share count decline of approximately -5.13%. The overall top three funds holding VNQ on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of VNQ Held
1.Empower Advisory Group LLC 11,793,797
2.US Bancorp DE 5,665,065
3.State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D 4,585,487
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VNQ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VNQ).

