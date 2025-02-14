News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

February 14, 2025 — 11:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 325 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 133 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Akre Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$134,436
Adams Wealth Management NEW +635+$201
Alexis Investment Partners LLC NEW +4,386+$1,384
Allred Capital Management LLC Existing +133+$229
Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Existing -134+$117
Arvest Bank Trust Division Existing +55+$66
Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Existing -160+$2,217
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Existing +51+$591
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Existing +193,880+$73,568
Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC NEW +1$UNCH
Belmont Capital LLC Existing -1,526-$399
Capital Counsel LLC NY Existing -10,457+$30,128
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +3,315+$4,682
Commerce Bank Existing -35,808+$17,464
Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Existing -750+$1,042
Cadence Bank Existing +461+$887
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing UNCH+$815
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing -81,026+$4,103
Capital International Investors Existing +866,596+$1,216,469
Capital International Sarl Existing +11,846+$9,970
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +22,652+$20,865
Capital Research Global Investors Existing +4,836+$30,404
Capital World Investors Existing +241,057+$1,022,701
Claret Asset Management Corp Existing +78+$179
Coastline Trust Co Existing -519+$1,289
Cornerstone Capital Inc. Existing -11,940+$2,401
Curi RMB Capital LLC Existing -8,449+$9,216
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Existing +274,975+$422,151
Dnca Finance Existing +8,270+$10,469
Elevatus Welath Management Existing +1+$47
Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Existing -59,139+$29,359
First Trust Advisors LP Existing +34,769+$78,870
Forum Financial Management LP Existing +1,208+$745
Frederick Financial Consultants LLC NEW +1,495+$473
Freedom Investment Management Inc. Existing +48+$349
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing +1,681+$1,173
HAP Trading LLC Existing -7,000+$310
Infusive Asset Management Inc. Existing -9,288-$1,410
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -10,025+$12,497
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Existing +150+$2,016
Landing Point Financial Group LLC NEW +4,932+$1,559
Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Existing -105+$99
Mirabella Financial Services LLP NEW +44,222+$13,979
Mirova Existing -2,287+$1,179
MML Investors Services LLC Existing +1,103+$17,465
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing +19,727+$26,963
NWK Group Inc. Existing +360+$1,574
Natixis Investment Managers International Existing -500+$240
Norinchukin Bank The Existing -9,036+$6,967
Ossiam Existing -16,932-$3,367
Ostrum Asset Management Existing +4,382+$2,950
OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Existing -18,696-$3,275
Optivise Advisory Services LLC Existing +114+$84
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Existing +152,992+$77,802
PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Existing +267+$174
Power Wealth Management LLC Existing +75+$59
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Existing -117+$152
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +4,899+$4,652
Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Existing -1,261-$315
Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Existing +1+$82
Prospera Financial Services Inc Existing +6,845+$4,504
Quest Investment Management LLC Existing -3,731+$758
Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. NEW +333+$105
Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. NEW +8,312+$2,627
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,565+$2,492
Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Existing +14+$416
Rossmore Private Capital Existing +274+$1,437
Seaview Investment Managers LLC Existing +133+$81
Seldon Capital LP Existing UNCH+$62
Stifel Financial Corp Existing -22,167+$148,957
Standard Family Office LLC Existing UNCH+$44
State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Existing -21,310+$18,451
TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Existing +4,204+$26,765
Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Existing -25,151+$4,114
Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Existing -54+$112
Tikehau Investment Management Existing -6,825-$782
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing +45,390+$17,516
Tradition Wealth Management LLC Existing -1+$197
Trajan Wealth LLC Existing +3,851+$4,003
Transce3nd LLC NEW +568+$180
Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Existing +29,593+$31,324
Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Existing +188+$125
Winthrop Capital Management LLC Existing +291+$286
SIH Partners LLLP NEW +3,707+$1,172
Grafton Street Partners Fund LP Existing UNCH+$1,217
ClearAlpha Technologies LP NEW +825+$261
Soros Capital Management LLC Existing +4,360+$1,711
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH+$103
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing +108,121+$180,039
Canal Capital Management LLC Existing +161+$864
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing -5,681-$203
Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Existing -2,556-$646
J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Existing +27,501+$10,121
Susquehanna International Group LLP Existing +979,728+$333,153
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing -1,320-$142
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing +215,446+$287,501
Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC NEW +2,943+$929
Beck Capital Management LLC NEW +761+$241
Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Existing -4,259+$6,919
&PARTNERS Existing +45,720+$17,223
Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Existing -7,871+$1,895
Harvest Investment Services LLC NEW +1,139+$360
Archon Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$4,068
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing +718,558+$700,550
FSA Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$34
Arvin Capital Management LP Existing -1,540+$506
Two Creeks Capital Management LP Existing -6,117+$19,729
Symmetry Investments LP Existing -2,000+$436
CSM Advisors LLC Existing +316+$142
Brasada Capital Management LP Existing +736+$569
Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Existing +462+$6,619
Oxford Wealth Group LLC Existing -68+$164
RBF Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$3,904
T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Existing +40,835+$156,929
MGO One Seven LLC Existing +10,307+$5,397
Pinebridge Investments L.P. Existing -189,653-$42,387
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing -979,507+$1,495,615
Dark Forest Capital Management LP Existing +5,686+$2,023
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Existing UNCH+$16
Alta Advisers Ltd Existing +1,112+$540
Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Existing -495-$51
Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Existing +6,576+$5,282
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Existing -43,771+$2,101
Burling Wealth Partners LLC NEW +12,078+$3,817
J. Stern & Co. LLP Existing -125+$498
RiverPark Advisors LLC Existing +253+$643
Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Existing -13,280-$1,497
UBS Group AG Existing +69,159+$517,173
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Existing +121,200+$104,235
Syon Capital LLC Existing +1,190+$1,073
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing -2,787+$1,141
Tenere Capital LLC Existing +9,600+$5,964
Evercore Wealth Management LLC Existing -609+$1,381
Aggregate Change: +2,769,661+$7,394,203

In terms of shares owned, we count 62 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 46 having decreased their positions and 15 new positions. Worth noting is that Fidelity National Financial Inc., and Goodman Advisory Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited V common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,750 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,894,886 shares in the aggregate, from 972,883,904 up to 982,778,790 for a share count increase of approximately 1.02%. The overall top three funds holding V on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 159,405,343
2.BlackRock Inc. 137,335,527
3.FMR LLC 55,477,409
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

V

