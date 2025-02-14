See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 325 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 133 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|Akre Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$134,436
|Adams Wealth Management
|NEW
|+635
|+$201
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|NEW
|+4,386
|+$1,384
|Allred Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+133
|+$229
|Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|-134
|+$117
|Arvest Bank Trust Division
|Existing
|+55
|+$66
|Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.
|Existing
|-160
|+$2,217
|Beck Mack & Oliver LLC
|Existing
|+51
|+$591
|BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S
|Existing
|+193,880
|+$73,568
|Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC
|NEW
|+1
|$UNCH
|Belmont Capital LLC
|Existing
|-1,526
|-$399
|Capital Counsel LLC NY
|Existing
|-10,457
|+$30,128
|Capital International Ltd. CA
|Existing
|+3,315
|+$4,682
|Commerce Bank
|Existing
|-35,808
|+$17,464
|Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.
|Existing
|-750
|+$1,042
|Cadence Bank
|Existing
|+461
|+$887
|Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$815
|Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.
|Existing
|-81,026
|+$4,103
|Capital International Investors
|Existing
|+866,596
|+$1,216,469
|Capital International Sarl
|Existing
|+11,846
|+$9,970
|Capital International Inc. CA
|Existing
|+22,652
|+$20,865
|Capital Research Global Investors
|Existing
|+4,836
|+$30,404
|Capital World Investors
|Existing
|+241,057
|+$1,022,701
|Claret Asset Management Corp
|Existing
|+78
|+$179
|Coastline Trust Co
|Existing
|-519
|+$1,289
|Cornerstone Capital Inc.
|Existing
|-11,940
|+$2,401
|Curi RMB Capital LLC
|Existing
|-8,449
|+$9,216
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
|Existing
|+274,975
|+$422,151
|Dnca Finance
|Existing
|+8,270
|+$10,469
|Elevatus Welath Management
|Existing
|+1
|+$47
|Epoch Investment Partners Inc.
|Existing
|-59,139
|+$29,359
|First Trust Advisors LP
|Existing
|+34,769
|+$78,870
|Forum Financial Management LP
|Existing
|+1,208
|+$745
|Frederick Financial Consultants LLC
|NEW
|+1,495
|+$473
|Freedom Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|+48
|+$349
|GeoWealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+1,681
|+$1,173
|HAP Trading LLC
|Existing
|-7,000
|+$310
|Infusive Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|-9,288
|-$1,410
|Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|-10,025
|+$12,497
|Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA
|Existing
|+150
|+$2,016
|Landing Point Financial Group LLC
|NEW
|+4,932
|+$1,559
|Mcmorgan & Co. LLC
|Existing
|-105
|+$99
|Mirabella Financial Services LLP
|NEW
|+44,222
|+$13,979
|Mirova
|Existing
|-2,287
|+$1,179
|MML Investors Services LLC
|Existing
|+1,103
|+$17,465
|MetLife Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|+19,727
|+$26,963
|NWK Group Inc.
|Existing
|+360
|+$1,574
|Natixis Investment Managers International
|Existing
|-500
|+$240
|Norinchukin Bank The
|Existing
|-9,036
|+$6,967
|Ossiam
|Existing
|-16,932
|-$3,367
|Ostrum Asset Management
|Existing
|+4,382
|+$2,950
|OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-18,696
|-$3,275
|Optivise Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|+114
|+$84
|Panagora Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|+152,992
|+$77,802
|PGIM Custom Harvest LLC
|Existing
|+267
|+$174
|Power Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+75
|+$59
|Paulson Wealth Management Inc.
|Existing
|-117
|+$152
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+4,899
|+$4,652
|Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.
|Existing
|-1,261
|-$315
|Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+1
|+$82
|Prospera Financial Services Inc
|Existing
|+6,845
|+$4,504
|Quest Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|-3,731
|+$758
|Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.
|NEW
|+333
|+$105
|Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.
|NEW
|+8,312
|+$2,627
|River Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+1,565
|+$2,492
|Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC
|Existing
|+14
|+$416
|Rossmore Private Capital
|Existing
|+274
|+$1,437
|Seaview Investment Managers LLC
|Existing
|+133
|+$81
|Seldon Capital LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$62
|Stifel Financial Corp
|Existing
|-22,167
|+$148,957
|Standard Family Office LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$44
|State of Tennessee Department of Treasury
|Existing
|-21,310
|+$18,451
|TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.
|Existing
|+4,204
|+$26,765
|Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky
|Existing
|-25,151
|+$4,114
|Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC
|Existing
|-54
|+$112
|Tikehau Investment Management
|Existing
|-6,825
|-$782
|Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
|Existing
|+45,390
|+$17,516
|Tradition Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-1
|+$197
|Trajan Wealth LLC
|Existing
|+3,851
|+$4,003
|Transce3nd LLC
|NEW
|+568
|+$180
|Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.
|Existing
|+29,593
|+$31,324
|Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.
|Existing
|+188
|+$125
|Winthrop Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+291
|+$286
|SIH Partners LLLP
|NEW
|+3,707
|+$1,172
|Grafton Street Partners Fund LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$1,217
|ClearAlpha Technologies LP
|NEW
|+825
|+$261
|Soros Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+4,360
|+$1,711
|Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$103
|Fayez Sarofim & Co
|Existing
|+108,121
|+$180,039
|Canal Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+161
|+$864
|IHT Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-5,681
|-$203
|Goldstream Capital Management Ltd
|Existing
|-2,556
|-$646
|J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG
|Existing
|+27,501
|+$10,121
|Susquehanna International Group LLP
|Existing
|+979,728
|+$333,153
|Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.
|Existing
|-1,320
|-$142
|Hsbc Holdings PLC
|Existing
|+215,446
|+$287,501
|Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC
|NEW
|+2,943
|+$929
|Beck Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+761
|+$241
|Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC
|Existing
|-4,259
|+$6,919
|&PARTNERS
|Existing
|+45,720
|+$17,223
|Manchester Global Management UK Ltd
|Existing
|-7,871
|+$1,895
|Harvest Investment Services LLC
|NEW
|+1,139
|+$360
|Archon Partners LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$4,068
|Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|+718,558
|+$700,550
|FSA Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$34
|Arvin Capital Management LP
|Existing
|-1,540
|+$506
|Two Creeks Capital Management LP
|Existing
|-6,117
|+$19,729
|Symmetry Investments LP
|Existing
|-2,000
|+$436
|CSM Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+316
|+$142
|Brasada Capital Management LP
|Existing
|+736
|+$569
|Ironvine Capital Partners LLC
|Existing
|+462
|+$6,619
|Oxford Wealth Group LLC
|Existing
|-68
|+$164
|RBF Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$3,904
|T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|+40,835
|+$156,929
|MGO One Seven LLC
|Existing
|+10,307
|+$5,397
|Pinebridge Investments L.P.
|Existing
|-189,653
|-$42,387
|Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD
|Existing
|-979,507
|+$1,495,615
|Dark Forest Capital Management LP
|Existing
|+5,686
|+$2,023
|Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$16
|Alta Advisers Ltd
|Existing
|+1,112
|+$540
|Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-495
|-$51
|Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC
|Existing
|+6,576
|+$5,282
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|Existing
|-43,771
|+$2,101
|Burling Wealth Partners LLC
|NEW
|+12,078
|+$3,817
|J. Stern & Co. LLP
|Existing
|-125
|+$498
|RiverPark Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+253
|+$643
|Kerrisdale Advisers LLC
|Existing
|-13,280
|-$1,497
|UBS Group AG
|Existing
|+69,159
|+$517,173
|Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.
|Existing
|+121,200
|+$104,235
|Syon Capital LLC
|Existing
|+1,190
|+$1,073
|Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.
|Existing
|-2,787
|+$1,141
|Tenere Capital LLC
|Existing
|+9,600
|+$5,964
|Evercore Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-609
|+$1,381
|Aggregate Change:
|+2,769,661
|+$7,394,203
In terms of shares owned, we count 62 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 46 having decreased their positions and 15 new positions. Worth noting is that Fidelity National Financial Inc., and Goodman Advisory Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited V common stock as of 12/31/2024.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,750 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,894,886 shares in the aggregate, from 972,883,904 up to 982,778,790 for a share count increase of approximately 1.02%. The overall top three funds holding V on 12/31/2024 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).
