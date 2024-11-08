News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

November 08, 2024 — 02:22 pm EST

November 08, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Avior Wealth Management LLC Existing +349+$285
Counterweight Ventures LLC Existing -66+$126
New Millennium Group LLC Existing +2,753+$770
West Family Investments Inc. Existing +1,023+$341
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$17
Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Existing -58+$124
Glynn Capital Management LLC Existing -8,380-$2,054
Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$170
Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Existing -9,583-$1,224
Wedbush Securities Inc. Existing -5,598-$704
Absolute Capital Management LLC Existing +1,022+$318
Kelleher Financial Advisors Existing UNCH+$16
Aggregate Change: -18,538-$1,815

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,759 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 13,242,514 shares in the aggregate, from 183,254,103 up to 196,496,617 for a share count increase of approximately 7.23%. The overall top three funds holding V on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.International Assets Investment Management LLC 9,758,505
2.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 8,159,960
3.Principal Financial Group Inc. 5,733,284
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

