See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VIG

April 11, 2025 — 11:35 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VIG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Existing -974-$200
Verum Partners LLC Existing -534-$169
Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC Existing +115-$5
Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Existing +271+$34
Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +28-$36
Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Existing +34-$4
Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Ehrlich Financial Group Existing -265-$85
Snider Financial Group Existing -382-$241
Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing -33-$12
Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Existing +306+$49
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Existing -117-$26
Radnor Capital Management LLC Existing +236+$40
Aggregate Change: -1,315-$659

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing VIG positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VIG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VIG at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 422 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VIG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VIG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 34,712 shares in the aggregate, from 3,896,744 up to 3,931,456 for a share count increase of approximately 0.89%. The overall top three funds holding VIG on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of VIG Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 589,536
2.Buska Wealth Management LLC 231,757
3.Howard Financial Services LTD. 185,818
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VIG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

