News & Insights

Markets
VZ

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Verizon Communications

October 21, 2024 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 32 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Strategic Investment Advisors MI Existing +2,666+$382
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing -119+$30
Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -164+$26
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Existing -6,940+$211
Waldron Private Wealth LLC Existing +752+$114
Leo Wealth LLC Existing +186+$298
WT Wealth Management Existing +1,764+$188
CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Existing +48,000+$2,383
Wendell David Associates Inc. Existing -2,190+$57
Eastern Bank Existing +162,131+$7,570
My Legacy Advisors LLC Existing -4,789-$104
Xcel Wealth Management LLC Existing +127+$661
Signaturefd LLC Existing +6,006+$488
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Existing -1,165+$497
Whittier Trust Co. Existing -318+$783
Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Stewardship Advisors LLC NEW +6,144+$276
Western Financial Corp CA Existing +250+$75
Aggregate Change: +212,341+$13,935

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing VZ positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Warner Financial Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VZ common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VZ at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 1,382 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VZ shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VZ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,662,348 shares in the aggregate, from 80,016,276 up to 83,678,624 for a share count increase of approximately 4.58%. The overall top three funds holding VZ on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of VZ Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 19,234,328
2.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 6,578,534
3.Swedbank AB 5,174,541
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Oversold Canadian Stocks
 SYA Insider Buying
 Funds Holding IGM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.