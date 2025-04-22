See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VB

Markets
April 22, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VB) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VB positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Marietta Wealth Management LLC Existing -15,889-$5,066
World Equity Group Inc. Existing -3,499-$917
Register Financial Advisors LLC Existing +109+$8
Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Existing +1,033-$1,635
Sawyer & Company Inc Existing +1-$5
Weaver Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$1
First American Bank Existing +738+$52
Tower View Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Center For Asset Management LLC Existing +749+$128
Nilsine Partners LLC Existing +191$UNCH
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Existing +158-$285
Canton Hathaway LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Aggregate Change: -16,409-$7,728

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing VB positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 2 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that RFP Financial Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VB common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VB share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VB at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,420 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VB shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VB. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 243,822 shares in the aggregate, from 11,627,172 up to 11,870,994 for a share count increase of approximately 2.10%. The overall top three funds holding VB on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of VB Held
1.Mission Wealth Management LP 1,056,546
2.Grimes & Company Inc. 576,190
3.Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE 365,075
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VB»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VB).

