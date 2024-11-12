See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth Group

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 172 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 98 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC
|Existing
|+4,218
|+$5,541
|ProVise Management Group LLC
|Existing
|-56
|+$28
|Boston Partners
|Existing
|+70,696
|+$148,529
|Mystic Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$50
|Sabal Trust CO
|Existing
|-786
|+$4,237
|Planning Center Inc.
|Existing
|-1,783
|-$822
|Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.
|Existing
|+15
|+$43
|LSV Asset Management
|Existing
|-29,500
|-$14,760
|Merriman Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+5
|+$56
|Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.
|Existing
|+659
|+$8,407
|Wealthgarden F.S. LLC
|NEW
|+4,198
|+$2,455
|Horizon Investment Services LLC
|Existing
|-26
|+$304
|Maryland State Retirement & Pension System
|Existing
|-18,747
|-$5,554
|Gould Asset Management LLC CA
|Existing
|-25
|+$112
|Howard Capital Management Inc.
|NEW
|+7,860
|+$4,596
|Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC
|Existing
|-75
|+$123
|Clear Investment Research LLC
|Existing
|+3
|+$8
|Keystone Financial Group
|Existing
|+10
|+$176
|Schechter Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-6,154
|-$1,991
|FFT Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+136
|+$167
|Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+2,184
|+$1,233
|Heritage Wealth Advisors
|Existing
|+4,685
|+$10,826
|Andra AP fonden
|Existing
|-12,300
|-$3,195
|Certified Advisory Corp
|Existing
|-133
|+$215
|GenTrust LLC
|Existing
|+688
|+$525
|Nwam LLC
|Existing
|+1,336
|+$997
|Icon Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-15,229
|-$7,506
|GM Advisory Group LLC
|Existing
|-293
|+$535
|Allen Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|+291
|+$928
|Asset Management Group Inc.
|Existing
|-84
|+$90
|Biltmore Family Office LLC
|Existing
|+178
|+$146
|CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|+272
|+$329
|Accretive Wealth Partners LLC
|Existing
|-202
|+$222
|ClariVest Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$585
|Capital Wealth Planning LLC
|Existing
|-7,150
|+$72,518
|Xponance Inc.
|Existing
|+1,940
|+$11,720
|Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$82
|Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$72
|Intrust Bank NA
|Existing
|+168
|+$794
|Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC
|Existing
|+17,687
|+$16,806
|Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+26
|+$770
|Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$193
|Calamos Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-3,839
|+$1,062
|Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.
|Existing
|+57
|+$1,239
|Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.
|Existing
|+280
|+$2,274
|Advisory Alpha LLC
|Existing
|-135
|+$254
|Optivise Advisory Services LLC
|NEW
|+889
|+$520
|Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.
|Existing
|+555
|+$3,372
|Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+953
|+$591
|Waddell & Associates LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$76
|Nicolet Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|+790
|+$983
|Camden National Bank
|Existing
|+13
|+$186
|Stonebrook Private Inc.
|Existing
|+2,879
|+$1,877
|Financial Council LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$63
|Meridian Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+3,603
|+$4,185
|Studio Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|+106
|+$669
|Covenant Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|-103
|+$552
|Cove Street Capital LLC
|NEW
|+90
|+$53
|Amica Retiree Medical Trust
|NEW
|+2,885
|+$1,687
|Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC
|NEW
|+854
|+$499
|Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC
|Existing
|-35
|+$26
|Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+78
|+$131
|American Century Companies Inc.
|Existing
|-218,785
|+$39,859
|Dempze Nancy E
|Existing
|+202
|+$677
|Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
|Existing
|-1,633
|+$1,037
|Oxford Wealth Group LLC
|Existing
|-1,837
|-$678
|Summit Financial LLC
|Existing
|-1,016
|+$1,258
|Power Wealth Management LLC
|NEW
|+428
|+$250
|Fielder Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|+18
|+$357
|Formidable Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|-101
|+$350
|MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-3,820
|-$1,126
|Perritt Capital Management Inc
|Existing
|-21
|+$67
|Renaissance Group LLC
|Existing
|-569
|-$187
|Cottage Street Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-31
|+$360
|Elite Life Management LLC
|Existing
|+13
|+$49
|Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.
|NEW
|+4,019
|+$2,269
|Delta Accumulation LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|Cannon Advisors Inc.
|NEW
|+754
|+$439
|DnB Asset Management AS
|Existing
|-2,331
|+$17,470
|Texas Yale Capital Corp.
|Existing
|+100
|+$216
|HBK Sorce Advisory LLC
|Existing
|-390
|+$754
|Lokken Investment Group LLC
|Existing
|-20
|+$167
|Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.
|NEW
|+571
|+$333
|Notis McConarty Edward
|Existing
|-674
|+$265
|River Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+428
|+$1,083
|Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
|Existing
|+20,086
|+$11,779
|Clearbridge Investments LLC
|Existing
|-241,009
|+$231,774
|AltraVue Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$4,837
|Founders Financial Securities LLC
|Existing
|-349
|+$347
|Howland Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-32
|+$61
|McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|+10
|+$74
|Kidder Stephen W
|Existing
|+33
|+$1,127
|O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+26,161
|+$24,143
|Pictet Asset Management Holding SA
|Existing
|-17,798
|+$53,437
|Dynasty Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-789
|+$417
|NewEdge Wealth LLC
|Existing
|+9,638
|+$8,463
|Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|-38
|+$24
|Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|Existing
|-82
|+$152
|Aggregate Change:
|-394,232
|+$682,793
In terms of shares owned, we count 38 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 40 having decreased their positions and 11 new positions. Worth noting is that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, and WINTON GROUP Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 09/30/2024.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,019 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,603,337 shares in the aggregate, from 122,208,126 up to 130,811,463 for a share count increase of approximately 7.04%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 09/30/2024 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).
10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »
Also see:
CTRA Dividend Growth Rate
PAG YTD Return
DC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.