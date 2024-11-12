See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth Group

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 172 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 98 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Existing +4,218+$5,541
ProVise Management Group LLC Existing -56+$28
Boston Partners Existing +70,696+$148,529
Mystic Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$50
Sabal Trust CO Existing -786+$4,237
Planning Center Inc. Existing -1,783-$822
Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Existing +15+$43
LSV Asset Management Existing -29,500-$14,760
Merriman Wealth Management LLC Existing +5+$56
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Existing +659+$8,407
Wealthgarden F.S. LLC NEW +4,198+$2,455
Horizon Investment Services LLC Existing -26+$304
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Existing -18,747-$5,554
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Existing -25+$112
Howard Capital Management Inc. NEW +7,860+$4,596
Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Existing -75+$123
Clear Investment Research LLC Existing +3+$8
Keystone Financial Group Existing +10+$176
Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Existing -6,154-$1,991
FFT Wealth Management LLC Existing +136+$167
Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC NEW +2,184+$1,233
Heritage Wealth Advisors Existing +4,685+$10,826
Andra AP fonden Existing -12,300-$3,195
Certified Advisory Corp Existing -133+$215
GenTrust LLC Existing +688+$525
Nwam LLC Existing +1,336+$997
Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -15,229-$7,506
GM Advisory Group LLC Existing -293+$535
Allen Capital Group LLC Existing +291+$928
Asset Management Group Inc. Existing -84+$90
Biltmore Family Office LLC Existing +178+$146
CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +272+$329
Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Existing -202+$222
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$585
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Existing -7,150+$72,518
Xponance Inc. Existing +1,940+$11,720
Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Existing UNCH+$82
Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Existing UNCH+$72
Intrust Bank NA Existing +168+$794
Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Existing +17,687+$16,806
Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Existing +26+$770
Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Existing UNCH+$193
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Existing -3,839+$1,062
Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Existing +57+$1,239
Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Existing +280+$2,274
Advisory Alpha LLC Existing -135+$254
Optivise Advisory Services LLC NEW +889+$520
Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Existing +555+$3,372
Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Existing +953+$591
Waddell & Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$76
Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Existing +790+$983
Camden National Bank Existing +13+$186
Stonebrook Private Inc. Existing +2,879+$1,877
Financial Council LLC Existing UNCH+$63
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Existing +3,603+$4,185
Studio Investment Management LLC Existing +106+$669
Covenant Asset Management LLC Existing -103+$552
Cove Street Capital LLC NEW +90+$53
Amica Retiree Medical Trust NEW +2,885+$1,687
Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC NEW +854+$499
Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Existing -35+$26
Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Existing +78+$131
American Century Companies Inc. Existing -218,785+$39,859
Dempze Nancy E Existing +202+$677
Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -1,633+$1,037
Oxford Wealth Group LLC Existing -1,837-$678
Summit Financial LLC Existing -1,016+$1,258
Power Wealth Management LLC NEW +428+$250
Fielder Capital Group LLC Existing +18+$357
Formidable Asset Management LLC Existing -101+$350
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,820-$1,126
Perritt Capital Management Inc Existing -21+$67
Renaissance Group LLC Existing -569-$187
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Existing -31+$360
Elite Life Management LLC Existing +13+$49
Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. NEW +4,019+$2,269
Delta Accumulation LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Cannon Advisors Inc. NEW +754+$439
DnB Asset Management AS Existing -2,331+$17,470
Texas Yale Capital Corp. Existing +100+$216
HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Existing -390+$754
Lokken Investment Group LLC Existing -20+$167
Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. NEW +571+$333
Notis McConarty Edward Existing -674+$265
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +428+$1,083
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Existing +20,086+$11,779
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing -241,009+$231,774
AltraVue Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$4,837
Founders Financial Securities LLC Existing -349+$347
Howland Capital Management LLC Existing -32+$61
McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing +10+$74
Kidder Stephen W Existing +33+$1,127
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +26,161+$24,143
Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Existing -17,798+$53,437
Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Existing -789+$417
NewEdge Wealth LLC Existing +9,638+$8,463
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Existing -38+$24
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing -82+$152
Aggregate Change: -394,232+$682,793

In terms of shares owned, we count 38 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 40 having decreased their positions and 11 new positions. Worth noting is that Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, and WINTON GROUP Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,019 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,603,337 shares in the aggregate, from 122,208,126 up to 130,811,463 for a share count increase of approximately 7.04%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of UNH Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26,350,282
2.International Assets Investment Management LLC 5,296,737
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 4,014,343
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

