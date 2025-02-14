News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth

February 14, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 111 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 46 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Existing -60-$95
Barr E S & Co. Existing -37-$55
Carson Advisory Inc. Existing +59-$58
SageView Advisory Group LLC Existing +1,243-$100
Keystone Financial Group Existing +382+$20
Savvy Advisors Inc. Existing +1,040+$265
Synovus Financial Corp Existing -817-$4,359
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing +1,460+$69
Sanders Capital LLC Existing +61,991-$378,237
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing -338-$1,558
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Existing -1,262-$3,184
Campion Asset Management Existing -13-$151
Defined Financial Planning LLC NEW +1,076+$544
LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Existing +548+$146
XTX Topco Ltd NEW +19,706+$9,968
CM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$39
Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Existing -4,916-$3,127
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Existing +38-$672
Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Existing +90-$1
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing +1,345-$257
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Existing +6-$104
Mariner LLC Existing +6,588-$36,004
Cohen & Steers Inc. Existing +174+$50
United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Existing +447-$5,552
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing -2,609-$9,123
Carroll Investors Inc Existing +809+$376
Rossby Financial LCC NEW +1,008+$510
Chiron Investment Management LLC NEW +1,749+$885
Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super NEW +69,966+$35,393
Walleye Trading LLC Existing +100,604+$39,650
Dagco Inc. NEW +949+$480
Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan NEW +35,593+$18,005
Walleye Capital LLC Existing +55,416+$26,366
Value Partners Investments Inc. Existing -7,434-$4,688
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. NEW +500+$253
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing -291-$401
Delaney Dennis R Existing +80-$706
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing +5,060-$120
Dodge & Cox Existing +191,018-$210,944
Montag & Caldwell LLC Existing -1,378-$1,998
Jump Financial LLC NEW +2,611+$1,321
Anchor Investment Management LLC Existing -338-$2,008
Rench Wealth Management Inc. Existing -423-$1,112
Lafayette Investments Inc. Existing -65-$88
AGP Franklin LLC NEW +6,072+$3,072
CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Existing -17,850-$96,036
Aggregate Change: +529,797-$623,404

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 15 having decreased their positions and 10 new positions. Worth noting is that LTS One Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,177 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,534,428 shares in the aggregate, from 417,399,286 up to 425,933,714 for a share count increase of approximately 2.04%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of UNH Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 85,146,242
2.BlackRock Inc. 72,014,896
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24,432,835
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

