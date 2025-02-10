News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Uber

February 10, 2025 — 09:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) was held by 6 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UBER positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Eos Management L.P. Existing UNCH-$106
Miller Financial Services LLC NEW +26,470+$1,597
SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda NEW +45,000+$2,714
Cornerstone Advisors LLC Existing +12,600+$533
Morling Financial Advisors LLC Existing +118-$115
Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Existing +10,465-$1,030
Aggregate Change: +94,653+$3,593

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing UBER positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UBER share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UBER at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,677 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UBER shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UBER. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 26,940,964 shares in the aggregate, from 137,312,171 up to 164,253,135 for a share count increase of approximately 19.62%. The overall top three funds holding UBER on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of UBER Held
1.Jennison Associates LLC 26,460,312
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 14,155,892
3.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 13,273,165
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UBER»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER).

