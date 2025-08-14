Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds TT

August 14, 2025 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 221 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) was held by 55 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Allegheny Financial Group Existing +4+$238
Bank of Nova Scotia Existing -23,309-$5,488
Baker Avenue Asset Management LP NEW +497+$217
Bollard Group LLC Existing UNCH+$14
California Public Employees Retirement System Existing +17,966+$47,946
Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Existing -285+$1,624
Cerity Partners LLC Existing -3,258+$7,175
Dnca Finance Existing +5,000+$6,206
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing +9,706+$68,987
Fiduciary Group LLC Existing +20+$162
Florida Trust Wealth Management Co Existing +115+$146
Gibbs Wealth Management NEW +473+$207
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Existing +6,222+$2,990
Haverford Trust Co Existing -5+$267
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -11,497+$5,943
Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Existing -5,626+$10,832
Lynch Asset Management Inc. Existing +7,000+$3,162
Mirova Existing -986+$904
MONECO Advisors LLC Existing +29+$112
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing +5,317+$8,522
Millstone Evans Group LLC Existing -7+$61
National Bank of Canada FI Existing -116,112-$20,493
Ossiam Existing +119,861+$52,984
Ostrum Asset Management Existing +817+$1,078
Townsquare Capital LLC Existing -7,779-$2,448
Transce3nd LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Winslow Capital Management LLC Existing -4,537+$86,266
bLong Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$121
Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA NEW +275+$120
Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Existing -24,447-$8,042
WINTON GROUP Ltd Existing -2,144-$255
Howard Hughes Medical Institute NEW +48+$21
Wahed Invest LLC Existing +257+$696
Vancity Investment Management Ltd Existing -720+$4,467
Fiduciary Trust Co Existing +466+$1,293
PEAK6 LLC Existing +36,792+$13,873
DecisionPoint Financial LLC NEW +2+$1
Maven Securities LTD Existing +1,700+$543
Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +522+$228
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +1+$5
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Existing +753+$1,440
SVB Wealth LLC Existing -1,249-$275
L2 Asset Management LLC Existing +44+$115
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$195
Horizon Investments LLC Existing +8,787+$4,432
First Foundation Advisors Existing UNCH+$67
&PARTNERS Existing +9,968+$5,338
Sit Investment Associates Inc. Existing -425+$388
State Street Corp Existing +31,826+$1,023,220
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Existing -321+$10,579
Certuity LLC Existing -319-$2
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing UNCH+$2,663
Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Existing +318+$505
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing +419+$1,140
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing +215+$189
Aggregate Change: +62,394+$1,340,680

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing TT positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 18 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that ESL Trust Services LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TT common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TT at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,995 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TT shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,175,783 shares in the aggregate, from 126,349,838 up to 129,525,621 for a share count increase of approximately 2.51%. The overall top three funds holding TT on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of TT Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 22,426,539
2.Vanguard Group Inc. 19,792,410
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 14,091,447
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

