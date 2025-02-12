See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Truist Financial

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) was held by 10 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TFC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
AIA Group Ltd Existing -26,307-$1,106
FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Existing -892-$32
Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Existing UNCH+$6
Wellington Management Group LLP Existing -150,616-$6,370
Skba Capital Management LLC Existing +127,500+$5,615
Partners in Financial Planning NEW +13,680+$593
Everstar Asset Management LLC NEW +5,920+$257
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +14,968+$614
Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +6,998+$304
United Bank Existing +2,842+$167
Aggregate Change: -5,907+$48

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing TFC positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 3 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TFC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TFC at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,680 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TFC shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TFC. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 12,822,661 shares in the aggregate, from 389,069,526 up to 401,892,187 for a share count increase of approximately 3.30%. The overall top three funds holding TFC on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of TFC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 119,129,225
2.BlackRock Inc. 104,220,735
3.Amundi 23,683,345
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TFC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC).

