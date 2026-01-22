See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds TMO

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TMO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Existing -986+$9,258
Ledyard National Bank Existing +616+$620
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing -24+$77
Hartford Financial Management Inc. Existing -21+$141
McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Existing +1+$87
Canton Hathaway LLC Existing UNCH+$215
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing +317+$3,362
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$41
Westfuller Advisors LLC Existing +7+$132
Jackson Square Capital LLC Existing +44+$457
West Paces Advisors Inc. Existing +40+$68
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing -25+$214
Financial Consulate Inc. Existing -165-$19
Addenda Capital Inc. Existing -274+$2,651
Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing -54+$30
Weaver Capital Management LLC Existing +402+$332
Aggregate Change: -122+$17,666

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing TMO positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TMO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TMO at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,474 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TMO shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TMO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 698,059 shares in the aggregate, from 8,191,898 down to 7,493,839 for a share count decline of approximately -8.52%. The overall top three funds holding TMO on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of TMO Held
1.Rathbones Group PLC 926,733
2.Aberdeen Group plc 383,832
3.Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA 299,655
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TMO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO).

