See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla

November 13, 2024 — 02:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 208 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 84 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Swedbank AB Existing +29,669+$75,914
Alpha Omega Group Inc. NEW +936+$245
AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Existing +3,072+$1,484
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Existing +1,821+$614
Ariadne Wealth Management LP Existing +519+$205
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Existing -526,241+$991,993
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing UNCH+$23
CFO4Life Group LLC Existing -63+$250
CI Investments Inc. Existing +96,091+$26,911
Certus Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$146
Clear Point Advisors Inc. Existing +31+$82
Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Existing +452+$342
Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Existing -28+$161
Columbia Asset Management Existing -1,055-$51
Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Existing -10,708-$1,532
EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Existing -728+$934
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing +300,951+$311,886
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Existing +615+$1,891
Guardian Capital Advisors LP Existing -195+$47
Glenview Trust co Existing -1,474-$92
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +10,000+$21,741
J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Existing +27,906+$8,371
JSF Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$121
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Existing +30,469+$11,119
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Existing -39,711+$94,544
Mosley Wealth Management NEW +1,330+$348
National Bank of Canada FI Existing +68,527+$290,279
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Existing +9,491+$18,375
Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Existing -4,786+$607
Ninety One SA PTY Ltd NEW +13,680+$3,573
Ninety One UK Ltd NEW +1,241,135+$324,718
O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Existing +200,866+$59,147
Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Existing UNCH+$575
Quilter Plc Existing -2,830+$2,310
Retirement Capital Strategies Existing -285+$84
Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Existing -517+$491
Revisor Wealth Management LLC Existing +474+$263
Schnieders Capital Management LLC Existing +275+$326
Seven Eight Capital LP Existing -6,697-$1,211
SP Asset Management LLC Existing +215+$504
Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd NEW +208,000+$54,419
Shilanski & Associates Inc. Existing -149+$31
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Existing +7,503+$4,258
Team Hewins LLC NEW +21,088+$5,240
Trivest Advisors Ltd NEW +180,000+$47,093
United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Existing +5,145+$6,453
Wulff Hansen & CO. Existing -180+$30
Western Wealth Management LLC Existing +883+$3,781
Westwood Wealth Management NEW +1,085+$284
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Existing -3,600+$7,938
Fortem Financial Group LLC Existing +1,766+$1,820
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Existing +284,614+$136,666
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC NEW +5,704+$1,492
Mizuho Bank Ltd. Existing UNCH+$32
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Existing +625+$5,618
Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd NEW +29,400+$7,692
Korea Investment CORP Existing +362,798+$211,414
Strategy Capital LLC Existing +16,392+$13,759
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund NEW -200-$76
Rathbones Group PLC Existing -11,937+$4,316
Pacific Global Investment Management Co. NEW +861+$225
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Existing +15,095+$4,313
Davis R M Inc. Existing -696+$251
Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Existing -178+$227
Independent Advisor Alliance Existing +4,596+$7,221
Concentric Wealth Management LLC Existing -700+$182
Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Existing +53,492+$20,940
Monolith Management Ltd NEW +84,500+$22,108
Prudential PLC Existing +32,399+$25,252
Aviso Financial Inc. Existing -91-$8
Treasure Coast Financial Planning Existing -4+$114
Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Existing -45+$301
Hemington Wealth Management Existing -370+$72
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Existing +9,146+$5,057
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Existing +4,722+$3,321
Viawealth LLC Existing -1,032+$78
Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Existing -4,758+$14
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing +103,833+$116,591
Westshore Wealth LLC Existing -184+$20
Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Existing -748+$437
Twin Tree Management LP Existing +37,086-$13,513
RNC Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$256
Owen LaRue LLC Existing -247+$114
BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Existing UNCH+$76
Aggregate Change: +2,888,821+$2,953,647

In terms of shares owned, we count 34 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 30 having decreased their positions and 13 new positions. Worth noting is that AJOVista LLC, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC, Camelot Portfolios LLC, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC, Silver Lake Advisory LLC, AXS Investments LLC, and S. R. Schill & Associates, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,573 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,747,053 shares in the aggregate, from 263,568,064 up to 273,315,117 for a share count increase of approximately 3.70%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 31,558,253
2.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 16,545,824
3.Baillie Gifford & Co. 12,658,923
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

