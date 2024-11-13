See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 208 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 84 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|Swedbank AB
|Existing
|+29,669
|+$75,914
|Alpha Omega Group Inc.
|NEW
|+936
|+$245
|AlphaStar Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+3,072
|+$1,484
|Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.
|Existing
|+1,821
|+$614
|Ariadne Wealth Management LP
|Existing
|+519
|+$205
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|Existing
|-526,241
|+$991,993
|CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$23
|CFO4Life Group LLC
|Existing
|-63
|+$250
|CI Investments Inc.
|Existing
|+96,091
|+$26,911
|Certus Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$146
|Clear Point Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|+31
|+$82
|Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+452
|+$342
|Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.
|Existing
|-28
|+$161
|Columbia Asset Management
|Existing
|-1,055
|-$51
|Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.
|Existing
|-10,708
|-$1,532
|EFG Asset Management North America Corp.
|Existing
|-728
|+$934
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|Existing
|+300,951
|+$311,886
|Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.
|Existing
|+615
|+$1,891
|Guardian Capital Advisors LP
|Existing
|-195
|+$47
|Glenview Trust co
|Existing
|-1,474
|-$92
|Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co
|Existing
|+10,000
|+$21,741
|J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG
|Existing
|+27,906
|+$8,371
|JSF Financial LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$121
|Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.
|Existing
|+30,469
|+$11,119
|Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
|Existing
|-39,711
|+$94,544
|Mosley Wealth Management
|NEW
|+1,330
|+$348
|National Bank of Canada FI
|Existing
|+68,527
|+$290,279
|Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.
|Existing
|+9,491
|+$18,375
|Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.
|Existing
|-4,786
|+$607
|Ninety One SA PTY Ltd
|NEW
|+13,680
|+$3,573
|Ninety One UK Ltd
|NEW
|+1,241,135
|+$324,718
|O Neil Global Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|+200,866
|+$59,147
|Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$575
|Quilter Plc
|Existing
|-2,830
|+$2,310
|Retirement Capital Strategies
|Existing
|-285
|+$84
|Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|-517
|+$491
|Revisor Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+474
|+$263
|Schnieders Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+275
|+$326
|Seven Eight Capital LP
|Existing
|-6,697
|-$1,211
|SP Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+215
|+$504
|Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd
|NEW
|+208,000
|+$54,419
|Shilanski & Associates Inc.
|Existing
|-149
|+$31
|Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC
|Existing
|+7,503
|+$4,258
|Team Hewins LLC
|NEW
|+21,088
|+$5,240
|Trivest Advisors Ltd
|NEW
|+180,000
|+$47,093
|United Capital Financial Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+5,145
|+$6,453
|Wulff Hansen & CO.
|Existing
|-180
|+$30
|Western Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+883
|+$3,781
|Westwood Wealth Management
|NEW
|+1,085
|+$284
|New Mexico Educational Retirement Board
|Existing
|-3,600
|+$7,938
|Fortem Financial Group LLC
|Existing
|+1,766
|+$1,820
|Russell Investments Group Ltd.
|Existing
|+284,614
|+$136,666
|Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC
|NEW
|+5,704
|+$1,492
|Mizuho Bank Ltd.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$32
|Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.
|Existing
|+625
|+$5,618
|Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd
|NEW
|+29,400
|+$7,692
|Korea Investment CORP
|Existing
|+362,798
|+$211,414
|Strategy Capital LLC
|Existing
|+16,392
|+$13,759
|Panview Asian Equity Master Fund
|NEW
|-200
|-$76
|Rathbones Group PLC
|Existing
|-11,937
|+$4,316
|Pacific Global Investment Management Co.
|NEW
|+861
|+$225
|Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC
|Existing
|+15,095
|+$4,313
|Davis R M Inc.
|Existing
|-696
|+$251
|Prosperity Financial Group Inc.
|Existing
|-178
|+$227
|Independent Advisor Alliance
|Existing
|+4,596
|+$7,221
|Concentric Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-700
|+$182
|Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd
|Existing
|+53,492
|+$20,940
|Monolith Management Ltd
|NEW
|+84,500
|+$22,108
|Prudential PLC
|Existing
|+32,399
|+$25,252
|Aviso Financial Inc.
|Existing
|-91
|-$8
|Treasure Coast Financial Planning
|Existing
|-4
|+$114
|Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC
|Existing
|-45
|+$301
|Hemington Wealth Management
|Existing
|-370
|+$72
|E Fund Management Co. Ltd.
|Existing
|+9,146
|+$5,057
|Belpointe Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+4,722
|+$3,321
|Viawealth LLC
|Existing
|-1,032
|+$78
|Fortis Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-4,758
|+$14
|Allianz Asset Management GmbH
|Existing
|+103,833
|+$116,591
|Westshore Wealth LLC
|Existing
|-184
|+$20
|Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-748
|+$437
|Twin Tree Management LP
|Existing
|+37,086
|-$13,513
|RNC Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$256
|Owen LaRue LLC
|Existing
|-247
|+$114
|BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$76
|Aggregate Change:
|+2,888,821
|+$2,953,647
In terms of shares owned, we count 34 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 30 having decreased their positions and 13 new positions. Worth noting is that AJOVista LLC, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC, Camelot Portfolios LLC, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC, Silver Lake Advisory LLC, AXS Investments LLC, and S. R. Schill & Associates, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 09/30/2024.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,573 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,747,053 shares in the aggregate, from 263,568,064 up to 273,315,117 for a share count increase of approximately 3.70%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 09/30/2024 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).
