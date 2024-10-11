News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla

October 11, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing -1,064+$704
Avondale Wealth Management Existing -450+$88
Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Existing +103+$123
MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Existing +200+$211
Carnegie Investment Counsel Existing +1,515+$723
Retirement Planning Group LLC Existing +193+$127
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing -38+$263
Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Existing -10+$177
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -3,700+$14,007
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Existing UNCH+$42
Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Existing +21+$70
Wagner Wealth Management LLC Existing -111+$202
Sunflower Bank N.A. Existing +503+$295
Stonekeep Investments LLC Existing +381+$882
Aggregate Change: -2,457+$17,914

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 609 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 373,159 shares in the aggregate, from 5,944,414 down to 5,571,255 for a share count decline of approximately -6.28%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd 673,608
2.Czech National Bank 565,270
3.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 520,439
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

