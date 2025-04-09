See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPY

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Meyer Handelman Co. Existing -302-$262
Greenfield FTC Inc. Existing -52,945-$49,353
First Community Trust NA Existing UNCH-$4
Trust Co Existing -5-$28
Weinberger Asset Management Inc Existing -326-$388
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Existing +1,126+$456
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing +471+$242
Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Existing +1-$23
Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Existing -101-$89
Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Existing -477-$468
Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Existing UNCH-$133
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC NEW +14,831+$8,296
Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Existing +461-$922
Bowman & Co S.C. Existing +14-$3
Sterneck Capital Management LLC Existing +128-$162
Allied Investment Advisors LLC Existing +218+$97
Aggregate Change: -36,906-$42,744

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 82 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,453,964 shares in the aggregate, from 1,360,173 up to 5,814,137 for a share count increase of approximately 327.46%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 4,534,975
2.First Hawaiian Bank 319,747
3.Webster Bank N. A. 155,738
»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

