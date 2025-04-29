See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SO

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 30 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Southern Company (Symbol: SO) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +21,739+$2,818
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Existing +292+$45
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Existing +1,202+$624
Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Existing -2,801+$1,548
Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Existing UNCH+$33
Elite Financial Inc. Existing -619-$13
Truist Financial Corp Existing -15,185+$5,989
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +652+$256
Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Existing -342+$4
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Existing UNCH+$78
Element Wealth LLC Existing -365+$46
Argyle Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$253
Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Existing UNCH+$29
Strategic Blueprint LLC Existing +870+$232
Aggregate Change: +5,443+$11,942

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing SO positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SO at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,392 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SO shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,125,525 shares in the aggregate, from 29,393,390 up to 30,518,915 for a share count increase of approximately 3.83%. The overall top three funds holding SO on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of SO Held
1.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 2,617,558
2.Rhumbline Advisers 1,965,098
3.Confluence Investment Management LLC 1,603,734
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Southern Company (Symbol: SO).

