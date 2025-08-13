Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SHOP

August 13, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 84 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SHOP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Maia Wealth LLC Existing +12+$53
Correct Capital Wealth Management Existing -2,719-$130
Employees Retirement System of Texas Existing -6,669+$829
Choreo LLC Existing +1,029+$787
Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Existing +11,139+$5,436
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Existing +95,897+$40,212
Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. NEW +46,900+$5,410
Strategy Capital LLC Existing +78,589+$43,864
Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. NEW +8,819+$1,017
MIG Capital LLC Existing +15,675+$1,964
Korea Investment CORP Existing +31,830+$23,953
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. NEW -15,825+$38
Atika Capital Management LLC Existing +19,633+$3,253
GM Advisory Group LLC Existing +1,534+$376
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Existing -1,851+$478
Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Garner Asset Management Corp Existing -480+$65
Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Existing +29,289+$6,227
RiverPark Advisors LLC Existing -742+$405
Riverpark Capital Management LLC Existing -153+$344
Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Existing +5,150+$652
Financial Avengers Inc. Existing -100+$894
All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$46
Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Existing -6+$91
Aggregate Change: +316,951+$136,266

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing SHOP positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Worth Venture Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited SHOP common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SHOP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SHOP at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,373 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SHOP shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SHOP. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,076,886 shares in the aggregate, from 302,086,031 down to 301,009,145 for a share count decline of approximately -0.36%. The overall top three funds holding SHOP on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of SHOP Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 49,316,695
2.Baillie Gifford & Co. 37,748,072
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 28,559,514
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SHOP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP).

