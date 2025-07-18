See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SBUX

Markets
July 18, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SBUX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Global Trust Asset Management LLC Existing -527-$53
Clean Yield Group Existing -232-$24
Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Existing +59-$63
Independence Bank of Kentucky Existing -675-$122
Walker Asset Management LLC Existing -41-$151
V Square Quantitative Management LLC Existing +607+$41
Sound Income Strategies LLC Existing -970-$154
Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Existing -25,523-$2,582
Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Existing -627-$127
Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +19-$52
GC Wealth Management RIA LLC NEW +8,038+$737
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Existing +661-$314
Aggregate Change: -19,211-$2,865

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing SBUX positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SBUX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SBUX at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,122 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SBUX shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SBUX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,487,929 shares in the aggregate, from 10,912,448 up to 12,400,377 for a share count increase of approximately 13.64%. The overall top three funds holding SBUX on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of SBUX Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 982,883
2.Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC 727,845
3.Swedbank AB 563,797
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SBUX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX).

Also see:

