See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Salesforce

October 21, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CRM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
New Century Financial Group LLC Existing +1,248+$355
Powers Advisory Group LLC Existing +1+$21
Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Existing +3,763+$1,089
Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Existing -188-$21
Veracity Capital LLC Existing +38+$29
Verde Capital Management Existing +115+$196
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Existing -44+$46
Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +3+$15
Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Existing -866-$211
E&G Advisors LP Existing +10+$16
AA Financial Advisors LLC Existing +466+$224
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -403-$20
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Existing +143+$70
Chicago Capital LLC Existing -7,361+$2,292
Embree Financial Group Existing +272+$145
Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +816+$298
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing -76-$12
Aggregate Change: -2,063+$4,532

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing CRM positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CRM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CRM at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 1,215 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CRM shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CRM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 246,074 shares in the aggregate, from 12,295,846 up to 12,541,920 for a share count increase of approximately 2.00%. The overall top three funds holding CRM on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of CRM Held
1.Swedbank AB 2,610,519
2.AMF Tjanstepension AB 1,428,252
3.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 332,455
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CRM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM).

