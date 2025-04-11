Markets
QQQ

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds QQQ

April 11, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in QQQ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Northside Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$72
Arrien Investments Inc. Existing -52-$68
Benin Management CORP Existing -197-$1,184
IFS Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$18
Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Existing -18-$30
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Existing -1,005-$515
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Existing +1,222+$533
Platt Investment Counsel LLC Existing +717-$1,313
Sendero Wealth Management LLC NEW +583+$273
Freedom Financial Partners LLC Existing -5-$70
Secure Asset Management LLC Existing +316-$323
Portside Wealth Group LLC Existing +269+$171
Park Edge Advisors LLC Existing -1,180-$632
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Existing -35-$60
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing +692-$26
Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -2-$119
Leverty Financial Group LLC Existing +44+$3
GenWealth Group Inc. Existing -37,182-$19,044
Capital Advantage Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$26
TruWealth Advisors LLC Existing -267-$1,953
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Existing -44-$58
Veracity Capital LLC Existing +116-$3
Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,149+$356
Aggregate Change: -33,879-$24,178

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing QQQ positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 11 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Alpha Wealth Funds LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited QQQ common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the QQQ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held QQQ at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 286 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of QQQ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for QQQ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,908,398 shares in the aggregate, from 1,831,716 up to 3,740,114 for a share count increase of approximately 104.19%. The overall top three funds holding QQQ on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of QQQ Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 1,871,929
2.Sanders Morris Harris LLC 254,526
3.Merit Financial Group LLC 159,736
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding QQQ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 ONEY Videos
 ALRN Videos
 GAIN Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksIndexes
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ONEY Videos-> ALRN Videos-> GAIN Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QQQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.