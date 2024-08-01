See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Prologis

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PLD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Existing -23,275-$3,915
Whalen Wealth Management Inc. NEW +3,647+$410
YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -1,246-$662
Chilton Capital Management LLC Existing -4,529-$3,818
Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Existing +497-$3,271
Gilbert & Cook Inc. Existing -447-$148
CIBC Asset Management Inc Existing +4,320-$2,464
Rice Partnership LLC Existing -7,019-$1,142
Guidance Capital Inc. Existing +542-$27
Stiles Financial Services Inc Existing -16-$42
Mechanics Financial Corp Existing +2,132+$184
Knuff & Co LLC Existing UNCH-$12
Aggregate Change: -25,394-$14,907

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing PLD positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PLD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PLD at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,638 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PLD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PLD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,922,599 shares in the aggregate, from 59,155,009 down to 56,232,410 for a share count decline of approximately -4.94%. The overall top three funds holding PLD on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of PLD Held
1.Principal Financial Group Inc. 12,265,926
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 6,351,361
3.Swedbank AB 5,002,274
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PLD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD).

