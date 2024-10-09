News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

October 09, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Connective Portfolio Management LLC Existing UNCH+$31
Royal Fund Management LLC Existing +26,048+$4,789
First PREMIER Bank Existing -504+$322
ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$12
ACT Wealth Management LLC Existing -109-$4
Howard Financial Services LTD. Existing +1+$12
True North Advisors LLC Existing +364+$112
Partnership Wealth Management LLC Existing +8+$57
C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Existing +960+$215
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Existing +212+$241
Gill Capital Partners LLC Existing +1+$22
Parkside Advisors LLC Existing -17+$41
St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Existing +126+$91
Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Existing -47+$33
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Existing UNCH+$27
Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Existing -18+$44
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Existing -291-$19
Helen Stephens Group LLC Existing -172-$2
Aggregate Change: +26,562+$6,024

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 276 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,183,133 shares in the aggregate, from 6,102,146 up to 7,285,279 for a share count increase of approximately 19.39%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.AMF Tjanstepension AB 1,818,490
2.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 855,587
3.Czech National Bank 479,545
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

