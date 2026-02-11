Markets
PLD

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PLD

February 11, 2026 — 10:19 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PLD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Existing UNCH+$24
Vestcor Inc Existing -23,644-$798
Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Existing -1,928-$173
Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Existing +67+$10
Dearborn Partners LLC Existing +79+$35
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Existing +3,243+$499
Nemes Rush Group LLC Existing +300+$55
Havemeyer Place LP NEW +17,459+$2,229
Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Existing UNCH+$173
Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$88
Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Existing +4+$194
Aggregate Change: -4,420+$2,336

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing PLD positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 2 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PLD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PLD at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,879 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PLD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PLD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 20,792,447 shares in the aggregate, from 287,599,695 up to 308,392,142 for a share count increase of approximately 7.23%. The overall top three funds holding PLD on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of PLD Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 123,323,290
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 23,012,940
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 14,992,070
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PLD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD).

