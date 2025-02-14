News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PepsiCo

February 14, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 78 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Fairfield Bush & CO. Existing -493-$310
Ally Financial Inc. Existing +52,000+$7,367
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -29,668-$5,268
Finward Bancorp NEW +4,124+$627
Operose Advisors LLC Existing -347-$72
Regal Investment Advisors LLC Existing -955-$669
Lafayette Investments Inc. Existing +3,892-$133
Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$21
MSH Capital Advisors LLC NEW +7,856+$1,195
NewEdge Advisors LLC Existing -2,620-$3,948
Selway Asset Management Existing UNCH-$424
Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Existing -804-$359
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Existing -2,813-$527
Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Existing -4,220-$832
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Existing -190-$177
Finer Wealth Management Inc. Existing +210-$248
Stenger Family Office LLC NEW +2,194+$334
PEAK6 LLC NEW +19,700+$2,996
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing +454,715+$10,169
GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. NEW +249+$38
Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Existing -1,060-$345
Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Existing +12-$7
First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Existing +847+$19
Capital Square LLC Existing +133-$8
Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Existing -15-$7
Altshuler Shaham Ltd Existing -6-$3
Farringdon Capital Ltd. NEW +8,615+$1,310
Demars Financial Group LLC Existing +931,141+$141,486
Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,652-$390
Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -47-$84
Coleford Investment Management Ltd. NEW +95,640+$14,673
Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Existing +416+$39
Zacks Investment Management Existing -88,201-$25,672
Aggregate Change: +1,448,653+$140,749

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 15 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Marshall Wace LLP, and Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PEP common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,177 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 30,326,988 shares in the aggregate, from 625,336,456 up to 655,663,444 for a share count increase of approximately 4.85%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of PEP Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 133,371,504
2.BlackRock Inc. 112,509,287
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 31,079,522
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PEP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

