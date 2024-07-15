News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PepsiCo

July 15, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Existing +648-$48
Spring Capital Management LLC Existing -310-$289
DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Existing +40+$5
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Existing -19,669-$4,225
E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. NEW +22+$4
Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Existing +15-$56
Berkshire Bank Existing -387-$162
Register Financial Advisors LLC Existing +73-$27
Walker Asset Management LLC Existing +13-$17
St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Existing +2,040+$260
Southland Equity Partners LLC Existing +2,449+$342
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,059-$208
Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Existing -5,615-$2,591
Norway Savings Bank Existing +701-$1
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -250-$172
Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$6
Aggregate Change: -19,171-$7,191

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 323 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 125,016 shares in the aggregate, from 9,819,965 down to 9,694,949 for a share count decline of approximately -1.27%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of PEP Held
1.WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST 2,000,000
2.Guinness Asset Management LTD 1,123,800
3.Confluence Investment Management LLC 914,967
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PEP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

