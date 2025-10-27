See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PAYX

Markets
October 27, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) was held by 9 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PAYX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Argyle Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$601
Birch Capital Management LLC Existing -5,991-$891
Nordea Investment Management AB Existing +414,196+$34,024
Bangor Savings Bank Existing -413-$228
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Existing +20-$135
Allen Capital Group LLC Existing +30-$129
RWC Asset Management LLP Existing -13,388-$5,311
Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Existing +2-$38
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Existing -10-$63
Aggregate Change: +394,446+$26,628

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing PAYX positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 4 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PAYX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PAYX at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,031 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PAYX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PAYX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 183,222 shares in the aggregate, from 11,814,008 up to 11,997,230 for a share count increase of approximately 1.55%. The overall top three funds holding PAYX on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of PAYX Held
1.Confluence Investment Management LLC 1,027,260
2.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 838,679
3.Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY 544,020
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PAYX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

