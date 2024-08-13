News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PayPal Holdings

August 13, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 98 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) was held by 28 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PYPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Existing +127,365+$7,048
Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Existing -75,615-$3,932
Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Existing -620-$116
HighTower Advisors LLC Existing -3,242-$3,349
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Existing +115,222-$2,670
EULAV Asset Management Existing -12,029-$1,639
Mendel Money Management Existing -95-$56
Advisory Services Network LLC Existing -3,136-$1,051
HM Payson & Co. Existing -255-$66
Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,899-$78
Green Alpha Advisors LLC Existing -639-$168
Prospera Financial Services Inc NEW +24,650+$1,430
WoodTrust Financial Corp Existing +2,067-$392
Fox Run Management L.L.C. NEW +39,688+$2,303
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing -49,263-$6,415
Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Existing +932-$95
Invesco Ltd. Existing +179,896-$58,000
White Pine Capital LLC Existing -25-$135
Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC NEW +218,000+$12,651
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing -20,428-$2,031
Synergy Financial Group LTD Existing +466-$14
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing -652-$789
Becker Capital Management Inc. Existing +7,661-$2,571
Wintrust Investments LLC Existing -430-$195
M Holdings Securities Inc. Existing +2,313-$157
AXS Investments LLC Existing -1,283-$258
Twin Tree Management LP Existing +1,728,556+$115,647
Trexquant Investment LP Existing +713,998+$40,381
Aggregate Change: +2,995,001+$95,283

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing PYPL positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 14 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Forte Capital LLC ADV, AJOVista LLC, and TAGStone Capital Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PYPL common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PYPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PYPL at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,632 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PYPL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PYPL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,126,715 shares in the aggregate, from 180,378,706 up to 183,505,421 for a share count increase of approximately 1.73%. The overall top three funds holding PYPL on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of PYPL Held
1.Geode Capital Management LLC 21,714,185
2.Nuveen Asset Management LLC 8,579,323
3.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 7,238,577
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PYPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL).

