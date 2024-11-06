See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Paychex

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PAYX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp Existing +288+$95
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Existing -97+$554
Haverford Trust Co Existing -131+$53
Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Existing UNCH+$8
Empower Advisory Group LLC Existing +6,438+$928
Live Oak Investment Partners Existing -60+$72
Dillon & Associates Inc. Existing -635+$740
Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Existing -1,764-$157
Victory Capital Management Inc. Existing -239,249-$18,817
RMR Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$54
Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Existing +1,410+$283
Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Existing +173+$205
Aggregate Change: -233,627-$15,982

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing PAYX positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PAYX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PAYX at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,178 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PAYX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PAYX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,181,988 shares in the aggregate, from 25,843,833 up to 27,025,821 for a share count increase of approximately 4.57%. The overall top three funds holding PAYX on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of PAYX Held
1.TD Asset Management Inc 2,124,134
2.Guinness Asset Management LTD 1,567,667
3.Hamlin Capital Management LLC 1,153,530
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX).

