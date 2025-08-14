Markets
ORCL

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ORCL

August 14, 2025 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 93 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) was held by 44 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ORCL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP Existing -630,463+$193,122
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing +422,202+$300,814
Stanley Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$10,625
CW Advisors LLC Existing +18,648+$15,776
Acorns Advisers LLC Existing +542+$332
JT Stratford LLC NEW +1,502+$328
Elios Financial Group Inc. NEW +1,050+$230
KilterHowling LLC Existing UNCH+$240
PharVision Advisers LLC NEW +2,147+$469
IAG Wealth Partners LLC Existing -1,377-$58
Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +197+$200
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Existing -69+$943
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Existing -1,182+$95
Bridgewater Associates LP Existing -246,217-$8,120
Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +1,152+$252
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Existing -6+$600
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Existing -3,190+$4,206
Northern Trust Corp Existing -269,822+$1,497,028
Causeway Capital Management LLC Existing -214,547-$8,140
Natixis Advisors LLC Existing +24,109+$184,108
RW Investment Management LLC Existing -509+$525
Ironwood Investment Management LLC NEW +1,211+$265
Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Existing -423+$1,286
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,200+$262
Barclays PLC Existing -527,179+$280,005
Arizona State Retirement System Existing -4,096+$38,187
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing +10,614+$3,180
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Existing UNCH+$24
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing +13,055+$6,668
McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing +1+$309
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Existing +265+$257
Cutler Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$237
Kilter Group LLC NEW +138+$30
Walleye Trading LLC Existing -193,180-$4,560
Invesco Ltd. Existing +2,619,722+$1,062,966
Luminist Capital LLC Existing -38-$2
Walleye Capital LLC Existing +438,103+$67,530
Philadelphia Trust Co. Existing UNCH+$2,221
Knuff & Co LLC Existing UNCH+$650
Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Existing +25+$14
First Trust Advisors LP Existing -65,580+$206,960
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -2,824+$769
Alpha Family Trust Existing +1,240+$492
Menard Financial Group LLC Existing +97+$130
Aggregate Change: +1,396,518+$3,861,455

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing ORCL positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 17 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Centiva Capital LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ORCL common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ORCL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ORCL at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,373 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ORCL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ORCL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 11,119,265 shares in the aggregate, from 683,569,675 up to 694,688,940 for a share count increase of approximately 1.63%. The overall top three funds holding ORCL on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of ORCL Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 164,278,874
2.BlackRock Inc. 135,309,121
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 45,649,660
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ORCL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 DHI Dividend Growth Rate
 Funds Holding ABSI
 GRPH Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DHI Dividend Growth Rate-> Funds Holding ABSI-> GRPH Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.