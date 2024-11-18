News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Oracle

November 18, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

November 18, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 149 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) was held by 41 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ORCL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Faithward Advisors LLC Existing -1,855-$63
Kinloch Capital LLC NEW +1,322+$225
Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Existing +100+$507
Piedmont Capital Management LLC NEW +1,391+$247
Twin City Private Wealth LLC Existing +482+$384
Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Existing +2,769+$3,404
Harvest Investment Services LLC Existing +191+$76
DSC Advisors L.P. Existing -145+$38
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing +205+$149
Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +25+$89
Voya Investment Management LLC Existing +172,840+$98,233
Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Existing +8,999+$2,198
Synovus Financial Corp Existing +19,848+$7,903
Wick Capital Partners LLC Existing +1,038+$283
Paloma Partners Management Co Existing +8,670+$1,683
Kestra Investment Management LLC NEW +22,686+$3,866
Alerus Financial NA Existing -1,442+$500
Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$56
B&L Asset Management LLC NEW +3,660+$624
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Existing -261-$22
Erste Asset Management GmbH NEW +222,540+$37,594
True Wealth Design LLC Existing -179-$11
Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC NEW +8,473+$1,444
Morton Community Bank Existing -777+$831
Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$370
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -843+$532
Bellevue Group AG Existing +53+$25
Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Existing -120+$352
Tradition Wealth Management LLC Existing +97+$163
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing -27,170+$10,704
Widmann Financial Services Inc. Existing -33+$62
Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$63
Acropolis Investment Management LLC Existing +335+$97
L.M. Kohn & Company Existing +532+$604
Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Existing +290+$123
Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Existing UNCH+$71
Point72 Europe London LLP NEW +72,903+$12,423
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Existing +200,116+$65,677
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Existing -4,730-$609
Garda Capital Partners LP Existing -16,200-$2,556
Circle Wealth Management LLC Existing +10,836+$2,546
Aggregate Change: +706,646+$250,885

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing ORCL positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 12 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Shellback Capital LP, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd, Maverick Capital Ltd., and Edgestream Partners L.P., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ORCL common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ORCL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ORCL at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,356 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ORCL shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ORCL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 133,422,723 shares in the aggregate, from 694,442,159 up to 827,864,882 for a share count increase of approximately 19.21%. The overall top three funds holding ORCL on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of ORCL Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 155,115,880
2.BlackRock Inc. 130,168,903
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 41,825,946
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ORCL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

