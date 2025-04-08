Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVIDIA

April 08, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
FC Advisory LLC Existing UNCH-$53
Bath Savings Trust Co Existing -9,696-$3,267
M & L Capital Management Ltd Existing UNCH-$30,333
Howard Financial Services LTD. Existing +3,662-$1,607
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Existing -1,554-$2,313
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing -2,275-$418
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Existing +7,087-$2,503
GAMMA Investing LLC Existing +48,439,859+$5,239,602
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$78
GoalVest Advisory LLC Existing +9,513+$358
Tompkins Financial Corp Existing +27,641-$3,706
Partnership Wealth Management LLC Existing -255-$282
Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Existing +642-$176
O Connor Financial Group LLC Existing +406-$134
Aggregate Change: +48,475,030+$5,195,090

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 4 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 60 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 226,928 shares in the aggregate, from 6,316,185 down to 6,089,257 for a share count decline of approximately -3.59%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB 1,134,741
2.Park National Corp OH 781,342
3.Franchise Capital Ltd 519,365
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NVDA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

