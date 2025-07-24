Markets
NVDA

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVDA

July 24, 2025 — 05:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,646+$1,059
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -90+$117
VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Existing +719+$358
Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Existing +676+$4,038
Strong Tower Advisory Services Existing -4,417+$6,485
PDS Planning Inc Existing +18,761+$10,330
Bender Robert & Associates Existing -8,596+$24,199
Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Existing +18,975+$8,746
Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Existing -4,286+$13,561
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +3,979+$1,715
Brucke Financial Inc. Existing -2,176+$1,297
Lindenwold Advisors INC Existing +288+$1,813
Cross Staff Investments Inc Existing +1,350+$921
Conning Inc. Existing -14,811+$7,779
Louisbourg Investments Inc. Existing +105+$222
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Existing -70+$3,016
Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Existing +3,618+$7,920
JNBA Financial Advisors Existing -2,812+$262
Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Existing -11,164+$9,929
SLT Holdings LLC Existing -2,827+$3,868
KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Existing -1,041+$789
Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Existing +6,413+$2,794
Aggregate Change: +4,240+$111,218

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,058 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,728,413 shares in the aggregate, from 474,001,929 down to 464,273,516 for a share count decline of approximately -2.05%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.Swedbank AB 43,234,092
2.Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. 30,426,920
3.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 23,975,126
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NVDA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 GDDY 13F Filers
 TOST Videos
 HTWR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GDDY 13F Filers-> TOST Videos-> HTWR Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.