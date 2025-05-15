See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NFLX

Markets
May 15, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 133 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NFLX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Purus Wealth Management LLC Existing +74+$99
Rede Wealth LLC Existing -4+$50
Circle Wealth Management LLC Existing -115+$174
D.B. Root & Company LLC Existing +199+$199
Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Existing +6+$20
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing +98,969+$101,344
Monetary Management Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$73
Compound Planning Inc. Existing +980+$1,209
Gould Capital LLC Existing -478-$362
Corient Private Wealth LLC Existing -12,300+$6,061
Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Existing -406-$322
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +40+$96
Bridgewater Associates LP NEW +30,508+$28,450
BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Existing +6+$6
Wiser Advisor Group LLC Existing UNCH+$4
Absolute Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$87
AmeriServ Wealth Advisors Existing UNCH+$15
Dash Acquisitions Inc. Existing +35+$20
SSI Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Mach 1 Financial Group LLC NEW +1,594+$1,486
BBR Partners LLC Existing -15-$5
Caitlin John LLC Existing -1,423-$1,237
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing -430+$2,985
Haverford Trust Co Existing +40+$101
Groupe la Francaise Existing +44,848+$44,159
Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Existing -394-$339
Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Existing -50,062-$36,697
Ariston Services Group Existing UNCH+$34
Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +106+$193
Group One Trading LLC Existing -23,751-$21,699
AlphaQuest LLC Existing -644-$554
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Existing -72-$41
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Existing +12,941+$10,419
Winslow Capital Management LLC Existing +147,908+$154,959
Studio Investment Management LLC Existing -132-$107
Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Existing UNCH+$39
RiverFront Investment Group LLC Existing +12+$22
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$11
Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Existing +2,358+$2,218
Quartz Partners LLC Existing +335+$346
Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Existing +446+$571
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Existing -11+$17
Westwood Wealth Management Existing UNCH+$64
Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$21
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Existing +2,500+$4,364
Capula Management Ltd Existing +1,089+$972
SCS Capital Management LLC NEW +1,686+$1,572
Aggregate Change: +256,443+$301,109

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing NFLX positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 15 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC, and ADAPT Investment Managers SA, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NFLX common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NFLX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NFLX at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,420 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NFLX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NFLX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 50,942 shares in the aggregate, from 229,036,328 up to 229,087,270 for a share count increase of approximately 0.02%. The overall top three funds holding NFLX on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of NFLX Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 37,997,260
2.BlackRock Inc. 33,554,701
3.FMR LLC 22,321,093
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NFLX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX).

Also see:

