Markets
MMC

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MMC

May 13, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MMC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Osaic Holdings Inc. Existing -9,519-$628
Dillon & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$57
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Existing -279+$829
AGF Management Ltd. Existing +554+$730
Trust Asset Management LLC Existing -15+$176
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing -41,050-$4,567
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Existing +50,000+$153
AIA Group Ltd Existing +5,437+$2,025
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Existing -3,752+$153
Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Cypress Capital Group Existing +848+$239
Aggregate Change: +2,224-$833

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing MMC positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MMC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MMC at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,507 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MMC shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MMC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,623,001 shares in the aggregate, from 166,095,927 down to 164,472,926 for a share count decline of approximately -0.98%. The overall top three funds holding MMC on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of MMC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 45,321,445
2.BlackRock Inc. 40,601,219
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 10,097,141
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MMC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization
 TEUM Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of IPOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization-> TEUM Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of IPOB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.