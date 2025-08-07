See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds META

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Existing +25,706+$196,941
Financially Speaking Inc NEW +100+$74
Navellier & Associates Inc. Existing +52+$1,522
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Existing +35+$5,692
Private Advisory Group LLC Existing +1,670+$7,998
Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Existing +41+$443
W Advisors LLC Existing +7+$273
Sollinda Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$100
Joseph Group Capital Management NEW +12+$9
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +54,650+$87,512
LOM Asset Management Ltd NEW +8,300+$6,126
Tilson Financial Group Inc. Existing +50+$118
Encompass More Asset Management Existing +308+$508
Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Existing +1+$82
Aggregate Change: +90,932+$307,398

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 3 new positions. Worth noting is that McClarren Financial Advisors Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 3,945 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 345,320 shares in the aggregate, from 150,437,931 up to 150,783,251 for a share count increase of approximately 0.23%. The overall top three funds holding META on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 13,138,065
2.Jennison Associates LLC 12,444,957
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 5,854,998
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

