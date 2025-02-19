See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Western Wealth Management LLC Existing -21,044-$2,498
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing -2,660-$950
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Existing UNCH-$169
Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Existing -84-$48
Investment Management Corp VA ADV NEW +185+$18
US Asset Management LLC Existing -255-$133
Neo Ivy Capital Management Existing -7,165-$1,196
GF Fund Management CO. LTD. NEW +62,156+$6,183
Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Existing -7-$18
CTC LLC Existing -7,528+$675
Pinney & Scofield Inc. NEW +200+$20
University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Existing UNCH-$2
Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC NEW +37,138+$3,694
WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -767-$297
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Existing -81,911-$24,963
Aggregate Change: -21,742-$19,684

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having decreased their positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 4 new positions. Worth noting is that CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 7,844 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 68,049,104 shares in the aggregate, from 1,896,605,303 up to 1,964,654,407 for a share count increase of approximately 3.59%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 251,096,107
2.BlackRock Inc. 222,081,845
3.State Street Corp 120,909,306
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

