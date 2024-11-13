News & Insights

Markets
MRK

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck

November 13, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Towercrest Capital Management Existing UNCH-$94
Goepper Burkhardt LLC Existing -150-$52
Jones Financial Companies Lllp Existing +154,817+$14,551
Bank of Hawaii Existing -176-$700
Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Existing -8,075-$4,366
Fisher Asset Management LLC Existing +387,420-$102,089
Gentry Private Wealth LLC Existing +8-$30
Fairscale Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$46
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Existing +57,614+$2,654
Garner Asset Management Corp Existing -152-$98
Marco Investment Management LLC Existing +3,196-$601
Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Existing +61-$125
Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Existing -1,013-$727
Family Capital Management Inc. Existing +24-$18
WESPAC Advisors LLC Existing -734-$188
Summit Trail Advisors LLC Existing +2,163-$89
Capital Investment Counsel LLC Existing +1,475-$377
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -29-$29
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Existing +4,042-$118
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Existing +17,458+$961
Centaurus Financial Inc. Existing -229-$158
Journey Advisory Group LLC Existing +550+$68
Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Existing +383-$118
Seldon Capital LP Existing UNCH-$19
Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$160
Crewe Advisors LLC Existing +238-$86
Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Existing +1,254-$27
Round Hill Asset Management Existing -500-$803
Larson Financial Group LLC Existing +2,233-$16
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +240-$353
Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$32
MGB Wealth Management LLC Existing +75-$99
Beacon Financial Group Existing -701-$245
Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Existing +1,635-$1,519
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing -1,014,227-$125,337
Aggregate Change: -391,100-$220,485

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,019 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,099,363 shares in the aggregate, from 301,034,732 up to 309,134,095 for a share count increase of approximately 2.69%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26,840,342
2.Raymond James & Associates 9,874,714
3.Nordea Investment Management AB 8,977,261
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding SCI
 MMM Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling -> Funds Holding SCI -> MMM Next Dividend Date -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.