See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MCD

August 18, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 155 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Existing +358-$826
Farringdon Capital Ltd. NEW +1,580+$462
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing UNCH-$35
Troy Asset Management Ltd Existing -7,295-$4,037
Sargent Investment Group LLC Existing -22-$12
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing -674,029-$211,248
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing -4,579-$1,445
Squarepoint Ops LLC Existing +945,192+$263,632
Sei Investments Co. Existing +13,557+$2,175
Frisch Financial Group Inc. Existing +373+$39
Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Existing -20-$347
Money Concepts Capital Corp Existing +595-$284
Brasada Capital Management LP Existing +101+$15
Talon Private Wealth LLC Existing -8,844-$2,823
Physicians Financial Services Inc. Existing -99-$440
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing -20,365-$14,083
South Street Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$73
Fortress Private Ledger LLC Existing +38-$91
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Existing +1,332+$318
Stifel Financial Corp Existing +6,326-$20,816
Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Existing +88-$35
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan Existing +725-$1,566
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing -212,780-$77,996
CIBC Asset Management Inc Existing -2,461-$5,917
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing -525-$205
German American Bancorp Inc. Existing +287+$51
FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Existing -8,933-$2,999
Faithward Advisors LLC Existing +45-$52
Becker Capital Management Inc. Existing +1,201+$255
BNP Paribas Existing -143-$808
Investment House LLC Existing -157-$347
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing +4,651+$1,090
NFJ Investment Group LLC NEW +3,997+$1,168
Erste Asset Management GmbH Existing +31,582+$8,456
Advisor OS LLC Existing +753+$18
Keebeck Wealth Management Existing +40-$42
Macquarie Group Ltd. Existing -11,812-$5,151
Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Existing +313-$156
Herold Advisors Inc. Existing -672-$307
Van ECK Associates Corp Existing +455-$298
Harvest Investment Services LLC Existing +172+$35
Ieq Capital LLC Existing -8,293-$2,980
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Existing +76-$140
Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Existing +402+$117
ICW Investment Advisors LLC Existing +131-$166
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Existing +4,037-$5,485
Glenview Trust co Existing -21,297-$8,784
Aggregate Change: +36,081-$92,163

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 18 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Mane Global Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,995 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,121,120 shares in the aggregate, from 341,376,245 up to 355,497,365 for a share count increase of approximately 4.14%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 71,331,031
2.BlackRock Inc. 51,859,606
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 34,114,628
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

