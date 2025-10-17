See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MA

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
TRB Advisors LP Existing UNCH+$69
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Existing -239+$346
Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Existing UNCH+$299
Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Existing -182-$79
NovaPoint Capital LLC Existing +679+$460
Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Existing -254-$141
Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC NEW +754+$429
Bard Financial Services Inc. Existing UNCH+$20
FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +311+$183
Apella Capital LLC Existing +434-$9
Persium Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Shaker Investments LLC OH NEW +3,356+$1,909
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,042+$888
Parisi Gray Wealth Management Existing +26+$124
Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Existing +103+$75
Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Existing -18+$49
Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Existing -309-$160
Sowell Financial Services LLC Existing +881+$734
Sapient Capital LLC Existing -2,399-$777
Thompson Investment Management Inc. NEW +13+$7
Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Existing +46+$63
MKT Advisors LLC Existing +4+$6
Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Existing +119+$102
BankPlus Trust Department Existing UNCH+$6
Aggregate Change: +4,367+$4,605

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing MA positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MA at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 953 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 21,386,309 shares in the aggregate, from 32,697,915 down to 11,311,606 for a share count decline of approximately -65.41%. The overall top three funds holding MA on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of MA Held
1.Swedbank AB 2,052,008
2.Vontobel Holding Ltd. 1,337,073
3.Voya Investment Management LLC 1,063,067
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA).

