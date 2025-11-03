Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds KMB

November 03, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in KMB positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Existing -395-$118
Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Existing +487+$53
Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Existing -78-$28
New York State Common Retirement Fund Existing -20,000-$4,084
TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Existing -5,757-$1,448
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Existing -124,100-$28,708
Ballentine Partners LLC Existing -1,009-$189
Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Existing -88-$36
Mystic Asset Management Inc. Existing +351-$44
Rockline Wealth Management LLC Existing +455-$24
Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Existing -43-$16
Chesapeake Wealth Management Existing -72-$18
Traynor Capital Management Inc. Existing +39-$9
Field & Main Bank Existing +30-$12
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Existing +14,030+$103
Aggregate Change: -136,150-$34,578

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing KMB positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the KMB share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held KMB at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,932 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of KMB shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for KMB. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 417,801 shares in the aggregate, from 26,329,119 down to 25,911,318 for a share count decline of approximately -1.59%. The overall top three funds holding KMB on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of KMB Held
1.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 5,211,366
2.Nordea Investment Management AB 2,439,692
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 2,048,544
Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding KMB

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

